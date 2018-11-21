APNewsBreak: Roberts raps Trump for 'Obama judge' comment

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017 file photo, Chief Justice John Roberts speaks during the Bicentennial of Mississippi's Judiciary and Legal Profession Banquet in Jackson, Miss. Roberts is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s description of a judge who ruled against the administration’s new asylum policy as an “Obama judge.” It’s the first time that the leader of the federal judiciary has offered even a hint of criticism of Trump, who has previously blasted federal judges who ruled against him. Roberts says Wednesday that the U.S. doesn’t have ”Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.” He is commenting in a statement released by the Supreme Court after a query by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis)