Young pregnant Gaston County woman who had stroke, doing well. Update from her husband.

MT. HOLLY, NC (WBTV) - Savanna Sigmon is in rehab after spending over five weeks in the hospital.
Hundreds of thousands of you reacted to Savanna’s story last month (read here). Savanna is a 26-year-old pregnant Mount Holly woman who had a major brain bleed while helping in her church’s nursery school. Her husband, Brett, who hasn’t left her side, just reached out with an update.
“Doctors pulled her feeding tube out about a week before she left the hospital,” he said. “They cleared her to eat a regular diet. Her speech and swallowing healed very quickly in a matter of a week. She is able to use more and more of her left side as each day progresses and is walking with minimal assistance on the parallel bars in a rehab facility. She is also able to move and control her left arm and hand a little more each day.”
Brett says their baby is now 27 weeks old and will be delivered through C-section sometime in late January or early February.
It’s a baby boy.
“The therapy staff, nursing staff, and doctors at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center were wonderful,” he says. “They'll forever be a part of our family. Her care at the rehab has been wonderful too. She's recovering quickly.”
Once the baby boy is delivered, Brett says treatment will begin on her brain.
As a worship director at their church in Gaston County, Brett says he is grateful for the continued support. He believes prayers are helping.
“The work on her brain will obviously be very delicate, so we continue to lean on our faith to keep her stable until she finishes her treatment process,” he said. “We want to thank everyone who has given, visited her and family in the hospital, and for the prayers from all over the world that she has received. It has truly been a miracle.”
Long road to go, but Savanna is moving forward on the journey. Can't ask for more than that.
I’ve received multiple emails and calls at WBTV News asking how Savanna is doing; thank you Brett for the update and honesty. Lots of good thoughts being sent your way.
