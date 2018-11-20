8-year-old boy killed in Shelby house fire remembered in memorial service

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An 8-year-old boy was killed, and his 5-year-old brother severely burned, when a Shelby home caught on fire on November 5.
The boys’ mother, Laura Moore, has been working to cope with the loss of one son and another fighting for his life since then.
Today, a memorial service was held at Shilo Baptist Church for 8-year-old Jaylin Payne. Today was Moore’s first time back in Shelby since the fire.
Moore has stayed at the hospital 24/7 with her 5-year-old son, RJ, who made it out of the fire alive but with 3rd degree burns most of his body.
“The pain you feel when you lose a child is unlike anything, I can’t explain it," said Moore. "There’s nothing like it.”
Jaylin, known by JJ to friends and family, was in the third grade.
Moore says she will miss his soft, rosy cheeks.
“JJ was amazing. He was my baby you know," said Moore, “I’d give anything to have him back.”
Moore was at her neighbor’s house across the street the night of November 5th when her daughter came running, screaming “fire.”
“Everything you have you never know when someone’s going to take it,” said Moore,
Moore says in what felt like just moments, her home and her son, were taken.
“I’m just not ready to say bye," said Moore. "There’s nothing that will ever prepare me to say bye to him.”
Today at Jaylin’s memorial service, she didn’t say goodbye. But she wanted him to know how deeply he is loved.
“I love you," said Moore. * I just need him to know that I love him. And I’m gonna see him again one day.”
The service today was all red in honor of Jaylin’s favorite color.
But after the service, it was time for Moore tohead back to the hospital with her other son trying to recover.
“I still got my son that’s trying to get over this and it’s gonna be really hard there’s gonna be surgeries," said Moore.
Moore says to any families who hear her story… to please hold their own loved ones close.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” said Moore.
Moore credits her friends and community for supporting her through this tragedy.
5-year-old RJ has a surgery scheduled for Wednesday.
SBI is still investigating the cause of the fire.
If you would like to support Moore, her GoFundMe page is linked here.
