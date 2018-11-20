Tyler Reddick Talks Winning 2018 Xfinity Series Championship

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 22 year-old Tyler Reddick took the first Xfinity Series race of the season at Daytona, and he won the final race of the year this weekend at Homestead-Miami - securing the 2018 Xfinity Series Championship.
“It’s a nice way to start the year, and it’s a really nice way to end the year for sure,” Reddick said. “Once playoffs came around, we had pretty much gone through about everything you can in a year and because of that we dug down really deep in the playoffs.”
The series finale marked Reddick’s finale race with JR Motorsports. In 2019, he will move to Richard Childress Racing continuing to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series.
"It kinda is bittersweet because I am departing for next year to a different team, but it is really cool to accomplish what we did in one year. I learned a lot here," Reddick said.
However, before he starts planning for the 2019 season, it's time to enjoy winning the 2018 championship.
“It’s just an incredible feat for our entire group. We just overcame a lot of things this year. It wasn’t the smoothest path to a championship. We overcame a lot of adversity and challenges,” Reddick said.
