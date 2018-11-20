Still looking good for most of our Thanksgiving travel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The weather should stay quiet for a few more days, which is great news if you have travel plans. If you enjoyed Monday, you’re going to love Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine along with seasonal afternoon readings in the low 60s across the Piedmont, though it will be cooler – in the 50s – across the foothills and 30s and 40s in the mountains.
Clear skies and it looks to stay dry overnight with colder lows dropping back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
The temperature trend does move a little cooler on Wednesday and Thanksgiving as we scale back to the mid 50s both days, but it will remain dry. If you have to travel or just want to go outside for an afternoon football game after the big meal, you should be fine on both counts.
A new system will approach in time for the weekend. Black Friday will start near 32° and only get back to the cold 40s during the day with lots of clouds expected. Friday still holds a low rain chance but that goes up through the evening hours. The best chance for rain will come Friday night and linger into the day on Saturday with highs rebounding into the 50s on Saturday. The rain will be gone by Sunday and highs should warm to near 60° during the afternoon, perfect for the Seahawk and Panthers game!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
