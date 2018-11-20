Sinkhole serves as major problem for neighborhood in Lincoln County

DENVER, NC (WBTV) - Some neighbors in Denver are using a temporary bridge – just to get out of their neighborhood. Here’s the problem - think sinkhole that measures several feet across. Homeowners first called Lincoln County for help, but there were told it was a private road.
However, Lincoln County Emergency Service workers are keeping an eye on it, but if the road were to completely give way – crews like firefighters wouldn’t be able to get to a home to fight the fire.
The massive sinkhole, that looks to be big enough to hold a compact car, formed out of nowhere.
“There was actually three people in the matter of 10 minutes who rode up and down it and during that time it happened,” said resident Heather Price.
Price lives along Hickory Creek Drive where the new hole sits. She tells WBTV’s Bria Bell it’s left all her neighbors speechless.
But voices would soon be heard again as residents were in a desperate search to find a way to fix it.
“What are we going to do, what are we going to do?” Price said her neighbors asked after seeing the sinkhole for themselves.
Because it’s a private road, Lincoln County officials say they can’t fix the road. Neighbors decided to take matters into their own hands. They started by asking each other not to drive down this road unless it’s necessary.
“That bridge itself is heavy so more weight on it is not good,” said Price.
Paramedics have had to get creative to reach patients that called 9-1-1.
“They got on an ATV and went to the person’s house,” Price confirmed.
Not everyone driving big vehicles has an answer for this situation. A UPS driver make a U-turn in his delivery truck because he wasn’t going to risk crossing over this bridge.
“We’re pretty much screwed,” said Price.
There seems to be light at the end of this sinkhole. Materials to repair the street have started to pour in from local businesses and those who live in nearby communities.
“At first I was uneasy with it, but now it’s turned into a positive thing,” said Price.
The Lincoln county manager confirmed that there’s an emergency declaration in place. That freed up public dollars to rent materials for the temporary bridge. The neighborhood will be meeting with county leaders to go over a plan to start permanent repairs.
The cost of repairing the sinkhole could range anywhere from $25,000 to $75,000.
