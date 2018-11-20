Salisbury Police investigating after man found dead in Taco Bell

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A 34-year-old man from Rockwell was found dead inside the bathroom of the Taco Bell on E. Innes Street in Salisbury, according to police.
The man's body was discovered shortly after 3:00 pm on Monday.
Investigators say the man had come into the restaurant and requested a cup of water. He then went into the bathroom and was found some time later inside one of the stalls.
The man has now been identified by police as Clarence Tuttle. Tuttle's car was still in the parking lot.
Investigators say it was not immediately know what had happened to Tuttle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.
