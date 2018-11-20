Quiet weather continues through Thanksgiving travels

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The quiet weather continues… The rest of this evening and Wednesday – two big travel days – both look good weather-wise. It will be a little cooler tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 50s, rather than the low 60s like today.
Thanksgiving will be another good day. Highs will be in the mid 50s and it will be dry. If you’re heading out shopping on Friday… yep, still good! It will be cooler though. The morning will start out around freezing. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s. Clouds should increase late too. There is a chance for a few showers to move in during the evening.
The wettest part of the forecast is Friday night through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s but I wouldn’t plan many outdoor activities. Sunday looks much better though. Highs will be close to 60° and the sun will peek back out.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
