Queens basketball in the Top 10 of the Divison 2 rankings

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Behind a (5-1) start to the 2018 season, Queens is ranked #10 in this week’s Division 2 rankings and is also #1 in the Southeast Region polls.
It is the 46th straight week that Queens has been ranked.
The Royals are currently on a 4 game winning streak with their only loss coming in their 2nd game of the season to Northern State who is also ranked nationally at #23.
Queens is led by a stout one, two punch of Shaun Willett and Daniel Carr.
Willett has 5 double, doubles in 6 games for the Royals this season. For the year, he is averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. Those 12 boards per contest leads the South Atlantic Conference.
Carr is currently leading the South Atlantic Conference in scoring at 18 points per game.
As a team, Queens is averaging 86 points per game, shooting 50% from the field, their 3 point percentage is at 44%, and they are making 10 threes per game. All of those stats are in the top 50 in the nation in Division 2 basketball.
The Royals return to action on Saturday when they host (3-1) Belmont Abbey.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.