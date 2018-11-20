Price is Right coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Popular game show The Price is Right is coming to Charlotte in the spring.
The show will be the evening of Wednesday, April 10 at Ovens Auditorium on Independence Boulevard. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Those who want to participate must be over 18 and be a legal resident of the United States or Canada.
"Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play," game show officials say.
Those who want to register to be a contestant are advised to visit the registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time.
Tickets, which cost $40, went on sale Friday and are required for those who want to watch the show. The tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or through the event Facebook page.
Click here for complete rules and regulations.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.