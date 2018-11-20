Police searching for missing Indian Land woman

INDIAN LAND, SC (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Indian Land woman who was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Barbara Jean Printz, 75, was seen on foot outside her home and her neighbor’s home off of Reynolds Dr. in the Bridgemill subdivision. Printz was wearing gray pants, a pink and white zip fleece top, black and gray sneakers and she was carrying a black purse.
Printz suffers from medical conditions requiring medication which she does not have with her, and she suffers from dementia. She is new to the area and does not have a cell phone with her. Printz may be in the company of an adult male who’s identity is unknown, according to police.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.
