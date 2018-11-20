Police investigating shooting in University area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the University area on Monday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.
A call-for-service came in to CMPD regarding an assault with a deadly weapon report. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on the 200 block of Gracyn Olivia Dr. The man was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for a life-threatening wound.
A person-of-interest was located soon after police responded to the call and is currently cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
