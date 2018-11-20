Panthers host Fifth Annual Tree Lighting outside Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers will host their Fifth Annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the corners of Mint and Graham Streets from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
The event is free of charge and a variety of activities and entertainment will be on-site for visitors to enjoy. In addition to the lighting of the 57-foot Concolor Fur Tree, guests can enjoy performances and appearances by the TopCat cheerleaders, the Purrcussion drumline and the Black & Blue Crew.
Visitors can also bring an unwrapped gift to donate for Toys for Tots at the event and multiple collection sites will be set up around the area.
Children’s activities, holiday movies and festive music can also be enjoyed at the event and free water and hot chocolate will be available for everyone. Several food trucks and concession stands will be on-site as well.
