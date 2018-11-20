Mothers of Murdered Offspring now in 25th year of helping families of Charlotte homicide victims

“At first I was like most humans. Like most humans we wonder why us. I asked that - why me question because I had never smoked,” said Williams, as she talked about the cancerous tumors she’s battling in her lungs. “It’s been a rough year, mainly because I had to put aside what I was doing - what I felt I was called to do. I wasn’t able to do it. I felt helpless. I l felt like something had come in an attacked me without my permission. I actually compared it to a form of homicide.”