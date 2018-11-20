Mothers of Murdered Offspring now in 25th year of helping families of Charlotte homicide victims

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O) is 25 years old.
“It’s hard to believe. That’s what it is. I just cannot believe we’ve been doing it,” said co-founder Judy Williams. “Just the fact that it’s still around.”
The group started in 1993 after Williams’ goddaughter, Shawna Hawk, was murdered by a serial killer. Williams says there weren’t any support groups at the time to help Shawna’s mother.
So the family came together and brainstormed ideas in their living room.
MOM-O was born.
The group began to sound an alarm to police and the community about the violence plaguing Charlotte streets.
“I believe what we did was start to collaborate with other organizations, the police department, with other organizations that were doing similar things to realize for one that we had a problem,” Williams said. “And that if we didn’t do something about it, it was just gonna keep getting worse because the year we started was the highest crime rate ever.”
1993 would be the most violent year Charlotte would see after 129 people were killed.
“So I think it started us at least talking and communicating with each other – y’all we got a problem. Hey, we got a problem.”
The group began to do candle light vigils for families.
Williams says over the years, all the families have a shared thread.
“The common theme is justice. They want to make sure their loved one didn’t die in vain. They want to make sure the person responsible is caught and punished,” said Williams. “I think they’re trying to find a new normal because it is a new normal. Life for them has changed forever.”
MOM-O also noticed a gut wrenching change in the demographics of homicide victims.
“They’re getting younger. We’re dealing more with younger people. Young people don’t really understand death. They haven’t lived long enough to understand death,” said Williams. “All they know is they feel a certain kind of way inside and a lot of times they’re reacting in ways that are not positive and what we’re hoping to do is to help them find positive ways to deal with what they’re feeling inside that they can’t put a name on.”
MOM-O started during a violent year in Charlotte. For a time in 2017, it felt as though the clock had turned back.
“It was terrible. I didn’t know what was going on. I think we all felt like some evil had snuck down overnight and said I’m going to wreak havoc and chaos in Charlotte,” said Williams. “But it kinda tapered off. I’m thinking that this year has been better but you know as long as there is one person dying it’s still too many.
Now, in its 25th year – MOM-O would face a different type of challenge.
“At first I was like most humans. Like most humans we wonder why us. I asked that - why me question because I had never smoked,” said Williams, as she talked about the cancerous tumors she’s battling in her lungs. “It’s been a rough year, mainly because I had to put aside what I was doing - what I felt I was called to do. I wasn’t able to do it. I felt helpless. I l felt like something had come in an attacked me without my permission. I actually compared it to a form of homicide.”
Williams says she has no intention of stepping away completely from MOM-O.
“As long as my health will let me, I plan to be there” she said.
With 25 years under the belt, MOM-O is looking to the future.
“We’re hoping to get new people involved to continue what we’re doing,” said Williams. “That we find someone who’s willing to step up and keep it going because it’s needed. As long as somebody thinks they can be God and take a life - we’re going to need MOM-O and other organizations.”
In December, the organization is hosting a Christmas party for children of murder victims. Williams says the party is for a child whose parent or guardian was murdered.
Anyone interested in registering a child for the party can call Judy Williams at 704-334-5056 before December 10th.
