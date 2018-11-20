Molly’s Kids: Christopher Teems doing well; waits of MRI

STANLEY, NC (WBTV) - Quick update and kind message from one of our September #MollysKids: Christopher Teems.
Christopher is 7-years old. He lives in Stanley with his 70-year-old grandmother and has DIPG, the nastiest of nasty incurable brain tumors.
His family reached out to say that Christopher is undergoing treatments, seems to be doing well and is in great spirits. He has an MRI scheduled for December 18th to see if the treatments are working.
This is a far cry from how he was feeling when first introduced two months ago.
"We'll let you know the outcome of the MRI," his family said. "Right now, we're just trying to prepare for a great Thanksgiving. We wanted to send the update because we feel like we're part of a #MollysKids family, and wanted to wish all of our extended family here a blessed one as well."
I love that. We do feel like a #MollysKids family.
Happy Thanksgiving, Christopher.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
