Silver Alert issued for man last seen leaving adult care facility in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment who has been missing for two days.
Joshua Britton, 26, left his adult care facility on Banfshire Road - between Eastway Park and Briarwood Park in northeast Charlotte - around 4 p.m. Sunday. He's believed to be on foot.
Britton is described as a white male with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5′10″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a UNC hoodie with grey sweatpants and grey Nike shoes with an orange stripe.
Anyone who sees Britton or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
