Livingstone College presents ‘Miracle on Monroe Street’ to usher in Christmas season

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Christmas story comes alive on the stage of Livingstone College for its production of “Miracle on Monroe Street” on Dec. 1.
It’s a story in which everyone can relate: Grandparents try to relay the real message of Christmas to their grandchildren who are consumed by the commercialism of the holiday – with a little help from above.
“During this time of year, children are focused on what they want for Christmas and how to be on the nice versus naughty list. This production, interwoven with Christmas songs and an engaging script, guides the audience on a spiritual journey of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Dr. DaVaughn L. Miller, chairman of the Livingstone Music and Theater Arts Department
“Miracle on Monroe Street” was written by Miller and Michael Connor, theater arts and speech instructor at Livingstone. It will feature the Livingstone College Concert Choir; Livingstone College Theater Department; an orchestral ensemble led by David Hagy of the Salisbury Symphony; the Salisbury Youth Orchestra led by Hunter Schaeffer; and dancers from Triple Threat Dance & Charm School.
“Miracle on Monroe Street” begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Varick Auditorium on campus. Prior to the program, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Bear Plaza, followed by hot cocoa and pastries in the lobby of Varick Auditorium.
“We welcome you to our campus to jump-start your holiday season with this joyful, spirited musical production featuring live animals in the Nativity scene and a sing-along at the end of the show with the orchestra and choir,” said Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., Livingstone College president. “We are bringing this spectacular show back after a two-year hiatus and we promise you will not be disappointed."
General admission tickets are $15; student tickets are $5; and the show is free for children six and under.
Tickets will be available at the door, or can be purchased on line at: https://livingstone.edu/miracle-on-monroe-street/
