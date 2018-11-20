Hundreds support #GivingTuesdayCLT by giving back

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hundreds of local non profits are providing platforms for the community to give to those in need Tuesday.
#GivingTuesdayCLT was a movement brought to the Queen City five years ago by SHARE Charlotte as a way to give back to the community during the holiday season. The event has influenced nearly $20 million in gifts to Charlotte nonprofits and inspired more than 11,000 new donors.
Last year, 235 local nonprofits participated. This year, many of those same organizations are getting involved.
The Humane Society of Charlotte is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.
"Donations during #GivingTuesdayCLT will help HSC save more homeless animals, like Mitzi, who we were able to evacuate from the Outer Banks and the path of Hurricane Florence," the Humane Society of Charlotte says.
Those interested can make a donation here.
“We are thrilled to continue our support of #GivingTuesdayCLT and the great work SHARE Charlotte is doing for our local community,” says Kendall Alley, Region Bank President for Wells Fargo. “Our goal is to help build strong and vibrant communities, improve the quality of life for everyone and make a positive difference. Wells Fargo and SHARE Charlotte are ALL-IN on Charlotte!”
The American Red Cross is partnering with SHARE Charlotte, the YMCA and Papa Murphy’s to encourage blood donations.
“As the giving season kicks off, consider setting aside some time to give more life by giving blood,” said Angela A. Broome Powley, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Greater Carolinas. “Lifesaving blood transfusions may give a patient in need more time – and more holidays – with loved ones," the Red Cross says.
Organizers say Tuesday's blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces a "severe blood shortage."
Below are #GivingTuesdayCLT blood drives that were open Tuesday:
- Johnston YMCA, 3025 N. Davidson St. Charlotte, NC 28205 (9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m)
- Keith Family YMCA, 8100 Old Mallard Creek Rd. Charlotte, NC 28262 (9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)
- Lake Norman YMCA, 21300 Davidson St., Cornelius, NC 28031 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Wells Fargo Atrium, 301 S. Tryon St. Charlotte, NC 28288 (11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
- Harris YMCA, 5900 Quail Hollow Rd. Charlotte, NC 28210 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
“It has been incredible to see how this now global #GivingTuesday movement has impacted the world, and Charlotte especially!” says Amy Jacobs, Executive Director of SHARE Charlotte.
Everyone in Charlotte can be part of #GivingTuesdayCLT: Visit GivingTuesdayCLT.org.
