Hopewell High student killed in Cornelius crash
According to the Cornelius Police Department, the incident happened on Bailey Road near Statesville Road. ()
By Bruce Henderson | The Charlotte Observer | November 20, 2018 at 6:08 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 6:08 AM

A Hopewell High School student from Huntersville is dead after a Saturday night crash in Cornelius, police said Monday.

Andres Morales, the Hopewell student, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Hough High student Grant Geis, who also lives in Huntersville, Cornelius police said.

The vehicle was traveling east on Bailey Road at 7:25 p.m. Saturday when Geis lost control and the rear of the vehicle hit a large tree, police said. The accident is still under investigation, but police said a preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor.

Morales was pronounced dead at Novant Huntersville. Geis is in critical condition at CMC Main, police said.