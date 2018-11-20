Hopewell High student killed in Cornelius crash

A Hopewell High School student from Huntersville is dead after a Saturday night crash in Cornelius, police said Monday.
Andres Morales, the Hopewell student, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Hough High student Grant Geis, who also lives in Huntersville, Cornelius police said.
The vehicle was traveling east on Bailey Road at 7:25 p.m. Saturday when Geis lost control and the rear of the vehicle hit a large tree, police said. The accident is still under investigation, but police said a preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor.
Morales was pronounced dead at Novant Huntersville. Geis is in critical condition at CMC Main, police said.