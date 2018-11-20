Homeowner, four pets rescued after fire rips through roof of Salisbury home

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A fire ripped through the roof of a home in Salisbury Tuesday morning.
The fire started at a home located on Faith Road just past Heilig Road around 11 a.m. Officials blocked off the road as firefighters worked to put out the flames.
Heavy damage could be seen to the roof upon arrival. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire. The homeowner was able to safely exit the home with two dogs and one cat. Officials
A family friend told firefighters that a second cat was still inside. Firefighers were able to find Jet, a black Himalayan cat, hiding underneath a couch shortly after.
Firefighters could be seen administering oxygen to Jet through a specially designed mask.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire but say it may have been caused by a heat lamp used to warm a dog bed.
