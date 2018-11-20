Gardner-Webb places 6 players on the Big South All Conference Team

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In spite of a disappointing 3-8 season, Gardner-Webb has placed 6 players on the Big South All Conference Team including the conference’s Defensive Freshman of the Year in defensive lineman John Singleton.
What an impact Singleton had as a freshman as he had 51 tackles and 3 sacks. Those 2 stats led all freshmen in the Big South.
He started all 11 games for the Runnin' Bulldogs as the redshirt freshman had a career day against nationally ranked Wofford when he had 10 tackles.
Singleton is also on the All Conference defensive 2nd team along with sophomore linebacker Darien Reynolds.
In his first year as a starter at Gardner-Webb, the former Vance star had 75 tackles with a season high 14 of those tackles coming in the game against Presbyterian.
Senior linebacker Corey Horne and senior defensive back Triston Dozier are on the defensive first team.
Horne had 90 tackles this season which tied for first in the Big South. He posted a career high in tackles in the Western Carolina game when he had 16 stops. For his career, Horne finishes with 206 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. Horne was also named to the conference’s All Academic Team thanks to his 3.60 GPA.
Dozier had 55 tackles this season and 15 passes defensed. He also had 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries. For his career, Dozier had 110 tackles, 4 picks, and 24 pass break ups.
Senior wide receiver Kyle Horton and senior offensive lineman Will Millikan are on the offensive 2nd team.
Horton is also on the All Conference 2nd team special teams for his work as a kick returner. The former Mallard Creek star is ranked nationally in punt return average at 11.8 (13th in the nation) and kickoff return average at 29.1 (7th in the nation). He also had one kickoff return for a touchdown in the regular season finale against Monmoth.
As a receiver, Horton had a career season as he had 39 receptions for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns. For his career, Horton finishes with 74 catches for 1,028 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Millikan earns All Conference honors for the 2nd time in his GW career as he graded out as one of the top linemen in the conference.
