A cold front looks to enter the area overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A cold front is moving through the region overnight. Cold air won’t blast in here immediately, but we’ll certainly see a cooler pattern for the second half of this holiday week. Except for a couple showers in the mountains and foothills, many of us won’t see any rain at all. Highs will still reach the low 60s for one more day.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving will turn a bit cooler as we head back into the mid 50s but the pattern remains dry.
The next system will start to bring clouds the second half of Friday. There could be a few showers as early as Friday evening. The rain should become heavy Friday night and at last into early afternoon on Saturday. Then we will dry out again on Sunday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
