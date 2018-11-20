CMS parents want a better transportation system for their special needs children

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Some Beverly Woods Elementary School parents are concerned their special needs kids are on the bus way too long to get to school and to return home from school. Parents went to a recent school board meeting to complain.
"No child should be on a bus for 3 1/2 hours a day," Beverly Woods Elementary School Parent Meredith Elliott said. "Let alone an elementary age child and not the most medically fragile."
Elliott says the bus comes to pick up her child around 6:00AM. The school day starts at 7:45. The mother says her son has to get up about 5:00 A.M. to catch the bus. The mother says the ride home from school can be brutal. Elliott says her special needs child can be on the bus for several hours and she says those rides take a toll on her son.
“It’s hard for him,” Elliott said. “He has trouble even keeping his eyes open and we found that sometimes at dinner and those times of the evening he is falling asleep sitting right there with us - which under normal circumstances that wouldn’t happen.”
Other Beverly Woods Elementary School parents are complaining too. Courtney Walsh says her son is on the bus for a long time. She thinks it isn’t fair.
"My son has special needs," Beverly Woods Elementary School Parent Courtney Walsh said. "He can't be on a bus for two hours without having a bathroom break - having a sensory break."
Walsh says things are so bad she can't even schedule consistent afternoon therapy sessions because the transportation system is unreliable.
"It hasn't worked out. We've had to completely switch it because the buses coming later and later - 4 o'clock, 5 o'clock and 6:30."
Charlotte Mecklenburg School District (CMS) did send a statement Tuesday in response to parents transportation concerns.
"The CMS transportation office will be working to address any concerns raised by parents at Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting. CMS transportation is always mindful of ride times and will begin to study those this school year. The department's goal is to provide safe transportation services to all CMS students who ride a school bus."
Parents hope a solution can come soon. They believe CMS owes it to kids to have a good bus system in place. Parents say they have to go to other schools because their home schools don't offer the special educational programs needed for their kids.
"If they are going to offer special needs education for these kids," Walsh said. "They need to offer appropriate transportation."
Parents say CMS told them a bus driver shortage is to blame for the longer rides. They say this wasn't an issue last year. Parents say they feel helpless.
"You want your child to have the best healthiest education experience that they can have," Elliott said. "On a daily basis where they can thrive."
Elliott says CMS informed her Tuesday the district will provide special transportation for her child so he won't have to be on the bus long. Elliott is appreciative but says the response comes five weeks after her initial concern. Elliott now says what about the other frustrated parents.
Parents say they will continue to fight until all special needs kids transportation concerns have been addressed. The parents say they may return back to a school board meeting and this time they may bring their children.
