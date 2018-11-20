CMPD officer wounded in ambush reflects on the night, recovery, and return to policing

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Officer Casey Shue says she was drawn to police work.
“I really enjoy the thrill of getting offenders who don’t need to be on the streets off the streets,” said Officer Shue. “There’s very few people in the community that cause problems for people in the community and if we can do anything to target those few people that are doing those things and make the lives of everyone else in that community safer I’m a big proponent of that.”
But with just under four years on the job, a violent criminal threatened Shue’s life and almost ended her career.
The Shooting
It happened January 11 – a night CMPD had never experienced before.
“We were at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) downtown. We were actually meeting to do some compliant searches for probation. We were standing waiting to brief. We were waiting for a couple more members to get there. I had my back to the entrance of the LEC. I was looking at the building across the street,” Officer Shue told WBTV in an interview. “I just remember feeling a sharp pain in my leg followed by gunshots and it got pretty hectic after that. It was a lot of moving parts. I went to go get cover.”
Police say Jonathan Bennett - who was wanted for a murder earlier in the day - drove to the LEC, parked, walked around the back of his vehicle and ambushed Shue and the others who were in the parking lot.
One of the bullets hit Shue.
“Some of our officers reacted – they saw the assailant, saw him firing, were able to end that threat and were able to place a tourniquet on my leg, get me to the hospital in less than three minutes” Shue said.
The bullet pierced her left thigh.
“A little bit of pain at first then it was just that instinct to get to cover. Get to a position where you can end the threat if I could,” she said. “I was thinking you know we’re going to get to the hospital and I’m going to be alright and we’re going to make sure everybody else is alright.”
The Recovery
Shue suffered nerve damage. She says recovery and rehabilitation were not easy.
“I got frustrated, you know, it was tough. I was having a hard time. Especially at the beginning of rehab, I was having a hard time just walking, lifting my leg up, doing basic things that shouldn’t have been a problem. It was frustrating. It was a little scary thinking that this might be something that doesn’t get better” said Shue. “Luckily I had a great physical therapist – came to the home. I had great support from the family, friends, the department.”
“It was constant like a slew of texts, calls, how are you doing, stick with it – so that really helped having that support system. So even the times I did get frustrated - sometimes angry - I had so much support around me that kinda able to push me back to what’s your end goal here which was to get back to my normal life, get back to policing, get back to my hobbies.”
For 78 days she put in the work of rehabilitation.
“There was never a time that I didn’t think about coming back. It was always what I needed to do to get back. I think this profession for most people - and if it isn’t it should be - is a calling,” said Shue. “I do it because this is what I love to do and this is what makes me feel whole. There was some tough times in rehab but there was never an instance of oh I’m just gonna give up and not do this. I’m not a quitter. I never have been.”
The department awarded The Purple Heart and Medal of Valor to Shue.
Nothing would equal the return to work.
March 30: The Return
“When I came back I told my partner we’re going out and we’re going to do traffic stops. We’re got to get right back into it,” she said. The first thing I wanted to do when I got back was to go back to what I love to do which was traffic stops. I love to go out there and really engage with the community through enforcement action which doesn’t always have to be bad.”
She says the first traffic stop took a moment to gather herself.
“And I remember on that walk up I was a little - alright here we go, here we go - this is gotta be normal, gotta be normal,” said Shue. “As the day went on it was kinda like this is just business as normal. I can’t police scared. I had to make sure that I wasn’t letting something in the past affect how I do things today.”
But, was the shooting still on her mind?
Shue says she during her rehabilitation when she knew she wanted to return to policing, she decided the ambush shooting would not change how she did her job.
“I can’t spend the rest of my life thinking is someone going to shoot me when I’m standing out in the parking lot? Is there someone going to shoot me as soon as I walk out of this door? I don’t think being able to police scared is a good tactic. I think we need to be aware of things that can happen and be as safe as we possibly can be,” she said. “It’s not going to be helpful to me to be going to every car on a traffic stop and be scared or to be skittish. I’ve got to deal with what I can deal with and trust that our training, our experience and the way I talk to people is going to keep me safe as I possibly can be and tactics – if it turns bad I’ve got to rely on my tactics.”
“If I had been scared I don’t think I would have come back to this job because I don’t think you can police that way. You can’t be always scared that something bad is going to happen.”
Lessons learned
The shooting that January night brought a reality directly to CMPD. Bullets shattered the glass in the building’s door.
Prior to the shooting, anyone could walk into CMPD’s LEC during business hours. After the shooting, department commanders decided the public would have to be buzzed in at the intercom.
Shue also came face to face with something she always knew.
“I think that all officers can get into that mind frame that we’re invincible,” said Shue. “It brought me back down to the level of bad things can happen. You’re not invincible. You gotta rely on your training that’s why the training we do is so important. I think it definitely made me a better officer just in the fact that I know that any traffic stop could be the last one I make or any house that we go into could be the last one so I think it brought more of a reality check for me about how dangerous the job actually is.”
Looking back, Shue says it’s hard to describe that infamous night.
“I don’t know if I can put it in one word. I mean obviously shock,” she said. “Unfortunately in law enforcement today there’s no safe place for us but standing out here…definitely a shock, kinda sense that this is a dangerous job, a dangerous profession.”
