‘CBD yoga’ latest local business to incorporate CBD

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - At first glance, it looks like a typical yoga class. Some mats, a little water, and - a little CBD.
“It really helps to calm the body down, when that’s the goal of yoga,” Tyler Baudoin says.
Baudoin just started incorporating this somewhat controversial cannabinoid into his practice at Monroe Massage Yoga.
“We have it on our intake form,” he says.
He and his wife were recently introduced to CBD products at the local boutique shop, Peddler’s Paradise. Now, his customers can choose to use them during a massage, or yoga session.
“It helps you get into the poses better and deeper,” yoga class member Chloe Belk says.
Belk took CBD for the first time in the class, which offers it in the form of oils and rubs. She says she can feel positive effects, but is still nervous to tell certain people she knows.
“People thinking, oh you’re getting high off this,” she says. “Or you probably smoke marijuana.”
People like CBD supplier Matt Houser are working to fight that stigma.
“The locals want an alternative to prescription medications,” he says. “The stigma that’s been put on it the last 100 years is starting to fall away.”
As he often educates, marijuana is made up of two parts – THC, the part that gets you high, and CBD, the part of the plant that gives you a mellow feeling. CBD, if harvested and marketed correctly, can’t get you high.
The integration of the products into other businesses tells these entrepreneurs, the perception is changing.
“I think it says that it’s working,” Baudoin says.
The boutique shop Peddler’s Paradise in Monroe sells CBD and hosts regular CBD education meetings. The owner says the meetings are packed, and that CBD products have made up two thirds of her sales since she began carrying them.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.