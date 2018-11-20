Caramel Middle School principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Tuesday morning Caramel Middle School Principal LeDuan Pratt, Assistant Principal Bethany Gullion and Dean of Students Patrick Dean were placed on administrative leave.
CMS Central 2 Community Superintendent Tara Lynn Sullivan says the details of the situation are a personal matter and cannot be shared. Officials with the school say although this information may be unsettling and unexpected that they are committed to providing quality teaching.
An interim principal and assistant principal are being sought to fulfill the positions in the meantime. Once the positions have been filled, communication will be sent out to Caramel Middle School families.
CMS released a statement addressing the incident:
“The focus of CMS and staff at Carmel remains on students and their achievement. Families should know that teaching and learning are continuing at Carmel without interruption. Carmel staff and families have been directly updated on school leadership. CMS does not share info or comment on personnel matters.”
Sullivans says she is working with Assistant Principal Jared Thompson and other staff to ensure school operations continue as usual.
