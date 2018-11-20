Cam Newton Foundation Hosts ‘Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Cam Newton, along with members of his family and over 80 volunteers, hosted “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” for the seventh year in a row on Monday. This year’s event, hosted in partnership with Harris Teeter, took place at Topgolf Charlotte.
Over 1,200 underprivileged kids were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal and received a full second Thanksgiving meal to prepare at home.
“I was looking forward to this all day for obvious reasons,” said Newton. “I was not in the best mood today, and just to see this today put me in the holiday spirit.”
Cam Newton along with the volunteers served children all night.
“I just want to be able to give back as much as possible so the next person in my position does the same.” said Newton. “I want to be a person that gave them hope. A person that gave them joy and gave opportunity.”
The event served 400 additional kids than last year’s event.
The event featured plenty of entertainment for the kids including golf, a DJ, Sir Purr, face painters and more.
“He is a good role model for other kids,” said one child.
“I am really thankful because he spent his time trying to help us,” said another child.
Children from all across the Carolina’s were invited to attend.
“It does a lot. It shows them that they can do anything they put their mind to,” said Jennifer Sadler who brought a group of children from the YMCA. “It shows that people like Cam Newton do care about the little guy.”
Newton says he wants to try and serve 2,000 kids next year.
“He is teaching children that once you learn, get an education, and follow your passion that you can pay it forward somehow,” said Sabrina Simms, who also brought a group of children to the event.
