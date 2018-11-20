Arrests made in Salisbury business break-in

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an investigation into a break-in that occurred at a Salisbury business on Nov. 12 at the Custom Golf Carts store located on South Main Street.
Michael Wayne Horne, 36, and Timothy Carlee Fox, Jr., 39, have been arrested in connection with the break-in and are currently being held under secured bond.
Horne and Fox are accused of cutting a hole into the metal siding of the business and stealing several thousand dollars worth of tools and batteries. Fox was later caught attempting to sell the stolen property at a separate business in Salisbury.
Horne has been charged with felony breaking, entering and larceny, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia and Fox was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia other than marijuana. Both men were placed in custody.
