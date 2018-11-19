Weather for holiday travel and Thanksgiving looks good

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Looking good for most of our Thanksgiving week!
The weather should stay quiet for a few more days, which is great news if you have travel plans. If you enjoyed the weekend, you’re going to love Monday. Plenty of sunshine along with above-average afternoon readings in the mid 60s. A decaying system coming into the mountains overnight may trigger a couple of showers there, but the rest of the area looks to stay dry tonight with overnight lows only dropping back into the middle 40s.
Tuesday will bring ample sunshine again, though temperatures will back off a little bit and wind up closer to 60°.
The temperature trend does move a little cooler on Wednesday and Thanksgiving as we scale back to the mid 50s both days, but it will remain dry. If you have to travel or just want to go outside for an afternoon football game after the big meal, you should be fine on both counts.
A new system will approach in time for the weekend. Black Friday will start near 32° and only get back to the cold 40s during the day with lots of clouds expected. Friday still holds a low rain chance but that goes up through the evening hours. The best chance for rain will come Friday night and linger into the day on Saturday with highs rebounding into the 50s on Saturday. The rain should move out by Sunday and highs should warm to near 60° on Sunday.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
