Weather for holiday travel and Thanksgiving looks good

A new system will approach in time for the weekend. Black Friday will start near 32° and only get back to the cold 40s during the day with lots of clouds expected. Friday still holds a low rain chance but that goes up through the evening hours. The best chance for rain will come Friday night and linger into the day on Saturday with highs rebounding into the 50s on Saturday. The rain should move out by Sunday and highs should warm to near 60° on Sunday.