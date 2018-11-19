Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1,209,217 from the Clean Water Management Trust Fund

CWMTF had just over $15 million to give out to conservation organizations for acquisition projects statewide this year. “Three Rivers Land Trust is honored to partner with the CWMTF on these important local conservation projects,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “Three Rivers Land Trust raised over $8 million dollars for local conservation projects in 2018. This means for every operational dollar the Land Trust received, we leveraged that dollar over 13 times for “on the ground” conservation projects, just like these.”.