Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1,209,217 from the Clean Water Management Trust Fund

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced that it received notification on November 16th that three of the Land Trust’s projects submitted to the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund (CWMTF) during their 2018 grant cycle were awarded the full amounts requested.
The total amount awarded to Three Rivers Land Trust for these three projects is $1,209,217.
“The funding from the Clean Water Management Trust Fund is essential to our conservation efforts, here, North Carolina’s central piedmont”, states Crystal Cockman, Three Rivers Land Trust, Director of Conservation.
The three projects are located in Davidson (180 acres), Montgomery (280 acres) and Stanly Counties (25 acres). When closed, 485 acres of land will be permanently conserved.
These projects represent lands that are important for water quality, contain significant Natural Heritage resources, boast mature hardwood stands and contain significant riparian buffer areas, with two projects being adjacent to state owned lands, according to a press release.
North Carolina's Clean Water Management Trust Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1996 as a non-regulatory organization with a focus on protecting and restoring the State’s land and water resources. CWMTF awards grants to non-profit and governmental organizations to protect land for natural, historical and cultural benefit, limit encroachment on military installations, restore degraded streams, and develop and improve stormwater treatment technology.
CWMTF had just over $15 million to give out to conservation organizations for acquisition projects statewide this year. “Three Rivers Land Trust is honored to partner with the CWMTF on these important local conservation projects,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “Three Rivers Land Trust raised over $8 million dollars for local conservation projects in 2018. This means for every operational dollar the Land Trust received, we leveraged that dollar over 13 times for “on the ground” conservation projects, just like these.”.
For more information on these projects or to find out how to become a member of Three Rivers Land Trust and help the Land Trust in the efforts to conserve other special places in the region, please contact Crystal Cockman at crystal@landtrustcnc.org or 704-647-0302.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.