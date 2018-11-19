SWAT team, bomb squad and US Marshals on scene of standoff in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a SWAT situation taking place near Rock Hill.
The situation is taking place on Catawba Church Rd. as local police are assisting the US Marshals Office in attempting to serve a warrant for individuals wanted out of Wisconsin who have barricaded themselves in a mobile home in that area.
The road is closed to through traffic from Springdale Rd. to Beachwood Rd. as the scene remains active.
The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted information for parents with children at Catawba Baptist Church Day Care saying it was safe to pick up their children. During the lockdown, staff kept the children safe by having them sheltered in place.
The YCSO Negotiators & Aviation Response Unit are also assisting with this barricade situation.
