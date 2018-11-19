Smooth sailing ahead for the week of Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thanksgiving week is looking good!
A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Tuesday. Other than a few clouds, you probably won’t notice much more though. There’s about a 10% chance that someone will pick up a shower but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures don’t even change much yet. Highs reach the low 60s.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving will turn a bit cooler. We will go back to the mid 50s but rain still won’t be an issue.
The next system will start to bring clouds the second half of Friday. There could be a few showers as early as Friday evening. The rain should become heavy Friday night and at last into early afternoon on Saturday. The we will dry out again on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
