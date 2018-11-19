Second person charged in deadly triple shooting in Concord

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A second suspect was arrested Friday for his connection to a deadly shooting in Concord back in August.
Donnell DeAngelo Adkins of Salisbury, NC was arrested in Miami, Florida after an extensive investigation, officials say.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Union Cemetery Road in Concord on Aug. 12.
Officers responded to the scene around 1:37 a.m. and observed a large crowd and people fighting in a parking lot, a report from the Concord Police Department said.
Officers began clearing the scene and located two individuals that had been shot during the altercation, police say. One received injuries to the leg and the other received injuries to his back, police say.
The third shooting victim, later identified as Willie Clarence Peck III , showed up shortly after at Atrium Health-Northeast where he was later pronounced dead.
Adkins was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tremaine Arnez Jackson was also arrested for his involvement in the murder of Peck.
Concord officials say they do not anticipate any future charges in the case. Adkins is currently awaiting extradition proceedings in Florida and does not have a timeline for his return to North Carolina.
