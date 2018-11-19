Police: 2-year-old Texas boy shot, killed by father

DALLAS, TX (KTVT/CNN) - Authorities in Dallas, Texas are investigating after a two-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday night by his own father.
The medical examiner identified the child as Anthony Isiah Mores.
Police say just after 9 p.m. Sunday, the boy was shot.
Local media reports that family took the child to Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, but he died at the hospital an hour later.
According to Dallas Police, officers went to the hospital to detain the boy’s 22-year-old father.
Although the father was detained, as of Monday morning no charges had been filed.
Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.