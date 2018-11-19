Police looking for 78-year-old man missing from Charlotte

NEW: #CMPD is searching for Mr. Derrick Malcolm who left his home on Tuckaseegee Road between around 3:00 and 4:45 p.m. today. He was last seen wearing a beige straw hat, b/w pinstriped long sleeve dress shirt with a beige sweater , and blue track pants. #WBTV pic.twitter.com/GYVaY1MH8T