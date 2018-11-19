Police looking for 78-year-old man missing from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 78-year-old man who went missing in Charlotte Sunday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers need the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Derrick Malcolm.
Police say the call for service came in at 5:37 p.m., on Sunday.
Malcolm reportedly left his home on Tuckaseegee Road between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.
He is believed to be on foot and walks with a cane. His family is concerned with his well-being.
Malcolm is Jamaican, has a thick accent, is bald and has a mustache and brown eyes.
He is about 5’5” and 180 pounds,
He was last seen wearing a beige straw hat, black and white pin-striped long sleeved dress shirt with a beige sweater underneath, and blue track pants with a vertical white stripe down the sides.
Anyone with information on Malcolm’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
