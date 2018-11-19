Passenger killed, driver in critical condition after crash into tree in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Cornelius Saturday night.
According to the Cornelius Police Department, the incident happened on Bailey Road near Statesville Road.
Police say the car hit a tree around 7:30 p.m.
The passenger was killed in the crash, and the driver was critically injured.
There’s no word on what caused the crash and the person who was killed has not been identified.
No further information was released.
