Nice, cool weather for Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Looking good for most of our Thanksgiving week!
The weather should stay quiet for a few more days. Monday will be just a tad above average, with a high in the mid 60s. Rain looks very unlikely.
Tuesday will be similar. Highs will be in the low 60s.
It does get a little cooler on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. We will scale back to the 50s but should still remain dry.
If you have to travel or just want to go outside for an afternoon football game after the big meal, you should be fine on both counts.
A new system will approach in time for the weekend. Friday still holds a low rain chance but that goes up through the evening hours… the night and into the day on Saturday. The rain should move out by Sunday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
