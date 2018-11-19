Missing Burke County man may be near eastern Tennessee

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials in Burke County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Matthew James Smith, 34, was reported missing on November 11. Investigators say he may be traveling in or around the eastern Tennessee area.
Smith is described as a 6-foot tall white male weighing about 180 lbs.
Anyone who sees Smith or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.