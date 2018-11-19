Local doughnut maker expands and adds Charlotte bread company

CHARLOTTE, NC (Kathleen Purvis/The Charlotte Observer) - Courtney Buckley of Your Mom’s Donuts is expanding again: Buckley told The Observer on Monday that she has agreed to buy local bread maker Carolina Artisan Breads.
Buckley confirmed that Carolina Artisan Breads owner Bill Logan has decided to retire. She’s buying some of his equipment, his recipes and will work with some of his current employees. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
“I don’t know how to stop,” Buckley said Monday, laughing about her sudden expansion this year. “No one ever won Monopoly by not buying everything you land on.”
Buckley’s growth has brought her a long way since the beginnings of her business: In 2014, she and partner Benjamin Frye opened a small doughnut business, using locally produced ingredients and delivering doughnuts to customers around the city early in the morning.
Not long after opening a bakery with seating at 11025 Monroe Road, near Matthews, Buckley and Frye went their separate ways and Buckley took over the business by herself in February 2017.
She quickly expanded, adding a small store in Monroe, at 217 N. Hayne St. Earlier this year, she added a kiosk at Park Road Shopping Center and she recently joined up with Lee Menius of Carolina Craft Butchery in Davidson, bringing coffee and doughnuts there as well. Her doughnuts also are available at Upstream in Phillips Place on weekday mornings.
With her purchase of Carolina Artisan Breads, she’ll now add breads and some pastries, including croissants. She plans to use the bread bakery’s equipment to expand the kitchen at her original shop in Matthews, and she’ll keep Carolina Artisan’s booths at the Davidson, Matthews and South End farmers’ markets, while adding breads to the lineup at the Park Road and Monroe locations.
Buckley says the transition will happen through December and should be completed by the end of the year.
She’s still deciding what to do about the name: She’ll keep the name Your Mom’s Donuts, but also incorporate the Carolina Artisan Breads name into her product line.