Jury convicts two of driving while impaired in Rowan County

On January 7, 2017, a trooper with the state highway patrol began investigating a possible wreck on White Road near Goodnight Road. When the trooper arrived at the scene, he located Adams in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the engine running, and noticed he had a strong odor of alcohol about his person. Following the trooper’s investigation, Adams was arrested for driving while impaired. He submitted to a breath test for alcohol which resulted in a .16, twice the legal limit. Adams was previously convicted of driving while impaired in Iredell County in 2011.