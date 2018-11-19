Jury convicts two of driving while impaired in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - According to a press release from the Rowan County Office of the District Attorney, Jason Scott Adams of Salisbury was convicted by a jury last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of driving while impaired. Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Eric Levinson sentenced Adams, a Level 2 offender, to 12 months in prison, suspended, and he was placed on supervised probation for 20 months. Adams was further ordered to pay a $400.00 fine, $1197.50 court costs, serve an active jail sentence as special probation, maintain gainful employment or be enrolled in higher education or skills program, among other conditions.
On January 7, 2017, a trooper with the state highway patrol began investigating a possible wreck on White Road near Goodnight Road. When the trooper arrived at the scene, he located Adams in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the engine running, and noticed he had a strong odor of alcohol about his person. Following the trooper’s investigation, Adams was arrested for driving while impaired. He submitted to a breath test for alcohol which resulted in a .16, twice the legal limit. Adams was previously convicted of driving while impaired in Iredell County in 2011.
Frederick Arnold Corey of Alabama was convicted by a jury last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of driving while impaired. Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Eric Levinson sentenced Corey, a Level 5 offender, to 60 days in prison, suspended, and he was placed on unsupervised probation for 18 months. Corey was further ordered to pay a $300.00 fine, $627.50 court costs, among other conditions.
On September 1, 2017, a trooper with the state highway patrol responded to I-85 for a single vehicle wreck. The trooper observed Corey wearing a t-shirt stained with dirt and blood and he was not wearing shoes. During the investigation, the trooper noticed that Corey had difficulty following directions, was unsteady on his feet, and admitted to drinking one beer. Corey stated he was driving from Philadelphia to Alabama. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Corey submitted to a breath test for alcohol which resulted in a .08.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Lail and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in holding Adams and Corey accountable for their criminal conduct.
