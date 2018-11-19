Gaston Co. man finds his horse shot to death in pasture

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Neighbors near a Gaston County pasture are shocked at the shooting death of a 4-year-old mare kept on the property.
Buckie Dumas lives nearby, on Rankin Road. She says she and her husband heard several shots late Sunday night, and went out to investigate.
“We just threw on our clothes and took off up the road to see where it was coming from,” she says.
The couple drove down the road, she says, but did not see anything out of order. They say they shined a flashlight on the horse then, but didn’t see anything wrong.
“She was still standing there,” Dumas says. “But I’m assuming she was just in shock.”
Gaston County Police say the incident happened just after 11:15 p.m. off Rankin Road.
Dumas says she couldn’t sleep that night, because the shots had sounded so close. In the morning, she says the horse’s owner called to say it was dead, after being shot.
Dumas can’t imagine how this would happen. There are only a handful of homes in that area.
“There’s not a lot of people around here that even know this road’s here,” she says. “There’s not a lot of people around that would even know anything’s back there.”
Police investigating say the horse was specifically targeted, but it is unclear what the motive for someone to shoot it could have been.
“We don’t know anybody that’s mad, mad enough to do something like that,” Dumas says.
Detective ask anyone with any information to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 and ask to speak to Detective Brienza or Captain Rollins.
