5-day-old baby dies after family pit bull attacks her in crib

DUNNELLON, FL (RNN) - A Florida family’s pet pit bull was euthanized after investigators say it fatally attacked a baby girl in her crib.
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call at a Dunnellon, FL, home in the early hours of Nov. 11, where they found the grandfather of a 5-day-old performing CPR on the baby, Bay News 9 reports.
The family told officials their pit bull jumped on the bed, which was next to the baby’s crib, and attacked the little girl while her grandmother was in another room.
The baby was still “somewhat responsive” when sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to the Citrus County Chronicle. She was taken via medical airlift to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Animal control officers euthanized the dog.
Investigators ruled the baby’s death accidental. They are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of death, the Chronicle reports.
No charges are expected to be filed.
