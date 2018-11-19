App State QB Zac Thomas named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - On the strength of completing 20 of 24 passes in a win over Georgia State on Saturday, App State quarterback Zac Thomas was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Thomas would throw for 282 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 36 more yards and had a rushing score in the 45-17 win over the Panthers.
This is his 2nd player of the week award this season as he was recognized for his 14 of 14 passing game against Charlotte back on September 8th. On that perfect passing day, the redshirt freshman threw for 295 yards and 3 touchdown.
For the season, Thomas has thrown for 1,674 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Mountaineers are (8-2) overall and (6-1) in conference play. Saturday, they host (9-2) Troy for the East division championship of the Sun Belt Conference as the Trojans are (7-0) in conference play. The winner of this game will host the first ever Sun Belt Championship game on December 1st.
