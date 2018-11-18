Sunshine returns, nice weather for start of week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Looks like a nice, quiet stretch of weather coming our way!
After four straight First Alert Days last week, the sun has returned and looks like it will stick around for a while.
That’s perfect timing for the Thanksgiving travel week. It is possible we may go the whole week with no rain.
Let’s start with Sunday, the sun will shine and highs will be in the low 60s - much like today.
Monday and Tuesday will be much the same. There may be a little more cloud cover but highs will stay in the low to mid 60s.
Then a cold front will move through.
It probably won’t produce much rain but it will bring in a cooler batch of air in time for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Highs will scale back to the mid 50s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.