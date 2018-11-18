Police investigating fatal overnight car crash in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is currently investigating a single-car crash that occurred late Saturday night off of the 4200 block of Westinghouse Commons Dr.
Officers with the Steele Creek CMPD division responded to the crash at 2:07 a.m. where they found a 2009 Audi A4 that had been driven off of the road and struck a tree. Medics on the scene pronounced the driver deceased.
The driver has been identified as Kevin Bruce Barreto, 26.
An initial investigation into the matter has revealed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control. There were no other passengers in the vehicle and detectives are still working to determine if impairment played a role.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Mercedes at 704-432-2169.
