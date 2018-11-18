Police arrest woman for murder one week after Mt. Holly homicide

MT. HOLLY, NC (WBTV) - A Cornelius woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder related to the death of a man in Mount Holly on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Isaac Geovanni Arawo Lorenzo, 30, was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest at a residence on the 400 block of Louise Ave. Initial reports suggested that Lorenzo had been stabbed but a recent statement by authorities confirms the wound was from a firearm.
On Saturday, Nov. 17, Kayla Ciara Rankin, 23, was arrested and charged for the murder. Rankin is scheduled to appear in Gaston District Court on Monday, Nov. 19.
