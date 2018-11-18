Person seriously injured in Salisbury hit-and-run, police looking for vehicle

By WBTV Web Staff | November 17, 2018 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 8:48 PM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured Saturday evening.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the incident happened on Lincolnton Road around 6 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a white sedan with extensive front end and windshield damage.

The sedan was last seen traveling on Lincolnton Road toward Fulton Street.

The victim was seriously injured after being struck by the car.

Anyone with information should call 704-638-5333.

