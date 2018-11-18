No injuries at train-related incident in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Norfolk Southern freight train was stuck on the tracks Sunday afternoon after 2-3 of its engines began to lean onto the track due to their weight.
A soft spot had developed beneath the track in an area behind the 1100 block of W. Innes Street. Diesel fuel began leaking from the engines while the train was stopped and an environmental company was on-site to help with cleanup.
The National Transportation Safety Board is en route to the scene and no further information has been released at this time.
