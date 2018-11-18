No. 2 Clemson overcomes slow start to beat Duke 35-6

Clemson: The no-drama Tigers keep taking care of business after turning the offense over to Lawrence. Since the 27-23 win over Syracuse in Lawrence's first start (and where a blow to the head took him out in the second quarter), Clemson has outscored its opponents by an average of 42 points in the past six games. Clemson also finished 8-0 in the ACC for the second time in four seasons — the only times they've been 8-0 since the league's 1992 expansion. Florida State has done it nine times, but not since the Tigers took control of the league with the first of their three straight ACC titles in 2015.