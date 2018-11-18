Helpful Black Friday advice from Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Novant Health has provided WBTV with some helpful information when it comes to Black Friday shopping, particularly when it comes to a healthy lifestyle.
Give the gift of good health this holiday season. It’s a great opportunity to show how much you support your loved one’s healthy lifestyle.
Fitness classes/training
Does someone on your list need a little variety in their workout? ClassPass allows them to visit the gym or studio of their choice to try out, without purchasing a long-term membership. It covers more than 8,500 facilities nationwide. They can, for example, practice barre one day and CrossFit the next. A $35 membership fee gets you into three classes of your choice during a one-month period. Note: ClassPass does not serve all markets in the U.S.
You could help the weekend warrior in your life step up their game with semi-personal or small-group training sessions. The adult training programs offered at Novant Health Sports & Performance Medicine powered by EXOS (Charlotte region) use the same techniques used to train elite athletes. But EXOS applies these techniques to meet your specific needs and goals — whether it’s to run your first 5K or lose that last stubborn 10 pounds. Packages vary but start at $129 for group training twice a week for one month.
Yoga
Physical flexibility and balance are important factors to health, particularly as you age. What better way to stretch out the kinks and foster mental relaxation than yoga? Your special someone will appreciate a custom monogrammed yoga mat. It comes in more than 20 colors and you can personalize the monogram style. Cost: $50.
Fitness tracker
This enables your health-conscious loved one to record their progress. Trackers vary and monitor a variety of activities including steps taken, heart rate and even your sleep. Quality sleep is essential to good health. Many Americans don’t get adequate sleep, which can lead to an increased risk of diabetes and obesity. A Fitbit Flex2 costs $59.95.
Headphones
Fitbit also offers wireless headphones for those who enjoy listening to music during their runs. The headphones provide premium sound and are comfortable and sweat-proof. Cost $129.95, but you’ll find plenty of other less-pricy options.
Does your runner prefer not to wear headphones? Instead, get them a lightweight, compact Bluetooth wearable speaker. The speaker clips onto your clothes, which allows you to run or cycle and still hear traffic or other possible hazards. The Polk Boom Bit Wearable Bluetooth Speaker costs $17.99.
Water bottles
Help support their healthy water drinking habit by getting them a specialized bottle. Water bottles come in all shapes and sizes. Depending on how they will be used, you could pick a steel, insulated, glass or collapsible bottle. Bed Bath & Beyond has all sorts of water bottleswith price tags as low as $9.99.
Cookbooks
Eating correctly is a key component of healthy living. A good source for quick dishes and slow cooker recipes is Skinnytaste Fast and Slow, which contains more than 140 healthy ideas. If you want tasty, plant-based eating and you're on a busy schedule, try Oh She Glows Every Day, featuring more than 100 family-friendly recipes. Sam Bass, former chef to the Obama family and White House food policy advisor, offers Eat a Little Better: Great Flavor, Good Health, Better World. From an area with a proven healthy diet, The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook contains a whopping 500 recipes. Each book costs less than $20.
Smart scale
Want to help someone track their results? Get them a smart scale. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled scales not only measure weight, they also measure body mass index, bone density and fat percentage. The scales start at less than $50.
Gym bag
Get your gym rat a well-constructed gym bag. It’s not always possible to get from work to home to change and then head out to the gym. Here are some leads on well-constructed gym bags starting at $40.
Sleep therapy sound machine
This helpful sleep tool plays six soothing nature sounds on a loop all night long. You'll drown out excess noise and get the restful sleep you need. Cost: $29.99.
Gift card
Not sure what to get? For the person who seems to have all the gear they need, get them a gift card to REI or other sporting goods store. From hiking to cycling to kayaking to running clothes, they carry anything an exercise enthusiast would want.
