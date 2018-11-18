Helpful Black Friday advice from Novant Health

Does someone on your list need a little variety in their workout? ClassPass allows them to visit the gym or studio of their choice to try out, without purchasing a long-term membership. It covers more than 8,500 facilities nationwide. They can, for example, practice barre one day and CrossFit the next. A $35 membership fee gets you into three classes of your choice during a one-month period. Note: ClassPass does not serve all markets in the U.S.